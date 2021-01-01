Morris: Centre-back insists Azam FC will fight for Tanzania league title to the end

The 2014 champions are four points behind leaders Simba SC but are determined to push for the top position

Azam FC captain Aggrey Morris believes the win against Yanga SC on Sunday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium is a confidence booster for his team to continue fighting for this season's Tanzania Mainland League title.

After missed chances in both the first and the second half, it seemed the game was destined for a goalless draw. But with five minutes to go, Zimbabwe attacker Prince Dube unleashed a fierce shot from 30-yards out to seal maximum points for the 2014 champions.

Having played 28 matches, four more than leaders Simba SC, the Chamazi-based charges are placed third with 54 points, four less than the leaders. But the veteran centre-back has not lost faith.

"It is not yet over, we have six matches remaining on our side and anything is possible," Morris told Goal.

"For us, the main job is to win all the six matches and at the end, we will know what we have achieved. But nothing has changed, we are pushing for the title.

"It is usual for teams to have inconsistencies in football and we are not an exception. However, after winning the match against Yanga we have received a confidence boost which will impact us positively in the remaining matches."

Timu ya Wananchi had defeated the Ice-cream Makers by a solitary goal in the first round courtesy of Deus Kaseke's strike. The former Taifa Star went on to appreciate the effort made by his teammates to avenge the initial defeat at Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam.

"We had lost in our first-round game against them and as usual, it is tough to lose against the same opponent twice," Morris added.

"I just appreciate the players for playing their hearts out and even our fans are happy with the display."

In an initial interview with Goal, Yanga captain Haruna Niyonzima had also insisted they will fight to the end despite the defeat.

"Simba and Azam can lose matches as well. So we still have a chance to win the league and we will give our best. The most important thing is to keep on fighting without losing faith and focus," he said.

"As players, we should not give up the hope of winning the league. Let us fight to the end because things might change to our advantage."