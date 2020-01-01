Moro’s goal helps Yanga SC see off Mtibwa Sugar to maintain pace with Simba SC

The captain scored the only goal that enabled Timu Ya Wannachi to get the vital three points

Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) worked hard to down Mtibwa Sugar 1-0 in a Mainland tie in Morogoro on Sunday.

Lamine Moro broke the deadlock just two minutes after the hour mark to give the local heavyweights a deserved lead after many attempts had gone off target. Moro and Carlos Carlinhos were at the centre of the onslaught as they combined yet again to give the visitors a slim win.

After more than an hour of fruitless attempts to break through Mtibwa Sugar’s backline, Moro’s drive evaded a crowded area to find the back of the net in the 62nd minute.

As was the case with the first goal for Moro in the campaign, Carlinhos delivered a corner that aptly found the scorer in the right place to stun Mtibwa Sugar’s goalkeeper Abuutwalib Mshery.

This is the second goal for the Tanzanian defender as he had helped Timu ya Wananchi overcome Kagera Sugar in the second match of the season as his powerful header then was all that the record champions needed to register the maiden win.

Yanga kept attacking the Sugar Millers but they were unlucky as they did not find the back of the net for a double. Mtibwa Sugar did draw against Simba – Yanga’s archrivals – in the second matchday of the campaign and it was the first instance when the league champions dropped points.

Yanga have now 10 points, the same as Wekundu wa Msimbazi as the Kariakoo rivals maintain a toe-to-toe pace in the early moments of the 2020/21 season.

Meanwhile, Francis Baraza’s Biashara United recovered from their 4-0 humiliation by Simba and drew 0-0 against Ruvu Shooting.

Before going down to Simba in their last action, Biashara United were on an unbeaten run and the match against Ruvu Shooting was meant to test their resilience in the new season under the Kenyan coach.

Charles Mkwas’s side is now on five points after the initial draw against Mtibwa Sugar, a 1-0 loss to Ihefu FC and a 1-0 win over debutants Gwambina FC.

Finally, Ihefu lost their second match since making their Premier League debut after going down 2-0 to Mwadui FC.

First-half goals for Mwadui were enough to sink Ihefu who were looking for what could have been a second season win. Fred Felix scored in the sixth minute before Wallace Kiago doubled Mwadui’s lead in the 37th minute.