Morocco earthquake: Sofyan Amrabat & Hakim Ziyech share messages of support & prayer as over 820 feared dead after devastating tremor strikes North African nation

Sofyan Amrabat and Hakim Ziyech are among those to have sent messages of support following the devastating earthquake in Morocco.

At 11:11pm local time on Friday night, a 6.8 magnitude tremor struck the Ighil area of Morocco, around 40 miles south of Marrakech. It's one of the most powerful and devastating earthquakes to have ever hit the country, with the death toll having risen exponentially since the time of impact.

At least 820 people have been killed and a further 672 have been injured, 205 of whom have been deemed to be "seriously hurt", according to Morocco's interior ministry.

Tributes and prayers from around the globe have followed, with high-profile sporting names among those to have updated their social media pages to reference the earthquake.

Amrabat and Ziyech, two players who played an integral part in Morocco's magical run to the semi-finals of last year's World Cup, posted stories on their Instagram accounts.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, meanwhile, have also released statements.

Real Madrid's reads: "Real Madrid C.F., its president and Board of Directors express their deepest concern and solidarity with the victims of the earthquake in Morocco in recent hours. Our club extends its condolences to the families of the deceased and all the Moroccan people. Likewise, we wish the injured a speedy recovery and we transmit all of our strength and affection."

Meanwhile, PSG - where Morocco international Achraf Hakimi plays his football - posted their statement on their official Twitter account: "The entire Paris Saint-Germain family is with our Moroccan friends in the wake of the terrible earthquake. We send our condolences to those who have lost their loved ones, our thoughts are with you."

Morocco were due to play the sixth game of their AFCON qualifying campaign against Liberia in Agadir on Saturday evening, although that fixture is almost certain to be postponed given the circumstances.