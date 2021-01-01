Morocco on what Namungo FC will have to work on after draw against KMC FC

The Ruangwa-based charges are now placed 11th on the table with 32 points

Namungo FC coach Hemed Morocco is happy with the level shown against the Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC in the Tanzania Mainland League assignment played at the Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa on Sunday.

The hosts came into the match as favourites but despite the numerous chances created, they ended sharing the spoils after a 0-0 draw. The experienced tactician further lauded the opponents for the way they played.

"It was a tough game, but I am happy with the way we played and took a point," Morocco told Goal.

"They came into the game and really pushed us; KMC have a good coach and they were doing well tactically. But at some point, we dominated them but would not break their defense despite creating several chances.

"We take a point and focus on the next game hoping to improve."

In the Sunday game, Stephen Sey had about three clear chances to convert but failed to capitalise on them.

"I must admit scoring has been a problem for the team in recent matches," Morocco continued.

"It is the department I want to focus on in training because to win matches, we have no alternative, we must score."

On the other hand, KMC assistant coach Habib Kondo conceded the game was tough but was happy the tactic worked.

"Playing a team like Namungo is never easy, it is all about coming up with effective tactics," Kondo stated.

"Every team had a game plan, and I am happy ours worked and we are happy with the result. We attacked in the first 15 minutes then contained them, and we used the same tactic after the break and frustrated them."

At some point, the KMC technical bench looked unsatisfied with the way the game was being officiated and Kondo has shed light on the issue.

"That is football, you cannot be satisfied with every decision that is made, but there was nothing extraordinary. It is over, and now we are focusing on our next game."

After the draw, KMC are placed fifth on the table with 41 points from 28 matches while Namungo are 11th with 32 points from 24 games.