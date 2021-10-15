Morocco full of confidence to qualify for 2022 World Cup – Sevilla's Munir

Sevilla and Morocco winger Munir El Haddadi said they are optimistic of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The North Africans boosted their chances of making a sixth appearance in the quadrennial competition with an unbeaten run of four games that shot them to the top of Group I and confirmed their spot in the play-off round.

The final hurdle for Vahid Halilhodzic's men to climb is the play-off where they will be pitched against a winner from the remaining nine groups.

For Munir, who recently switched his nationality to Morocco after playing a match for Spain, he is looking forward to achieving his dream as a footballer next year.

"Playing a World Cup with Morocco would be a dream, as for any footballer or child. It would be a pride to be able to be there," Munir told Goal.

"Now we have a round trip that is where we will see if we go but I think we have a great team and full confidence in all of us because we are a family and it shows in the games. Now I focus on Sevilla and go for it all."

The former Barcelona star is not alone in Sevilla with the presence of compatriots goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and Youssef En-Nesyri in the squad.

Munir disclosed that he helped the duo settle down in Julen Lopetegui’s team and he also encouraged En-Nesyri, who has become Sevilla's danger man with his goalscoring skills.

"I have helped them a little to adapt to the club and how everything is going here and the fans, which is wonderful," the 26-year-old said.

"I did it with them and I will do the same with any teammate who comes.

"We know that En-Nesyri has undergone a very great evolution. If he continues working as he is doing, he will continue to do as he is doing."

Munir’s versatility to play in the attack and also support in the midfield is renowned, however, he has revealed his favourite position.

"Today you have to play even if they put you as a goalkeeper. On the wing I also feel comfortable because as a child in the lower categories I have always played there," he added.

The Morocco international has played just one La Liga match this campaign and he is in contention to feature against Celta Vigo on Sunday.