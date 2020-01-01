Morocco confirm friendly matches with Senegal and DR Congo

The Atlas Lions are set to resume international duty next month with two friendly matches in Rabat

will play and Democratic Republic of Congo during the next international break in October, the country's football governing body have announced.

Vahid Halilhodzic's men will play Senegal national team on October 9 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat before playing host to DR Congo four days later at the same venue.

Both matches will be played 7pm local time as preparation for their double-header Afcon qualifying fixture against Central African Republic on November 9 and 17 respectively.

Morocco have not been in action since their 3-0 victory against Burundi in their 2021 qualifiers back in November 2019.

The Atlas Lions will play a friendly game in October 9th against Senegal. The game will take place in Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat. #Morocco #FRMF #AtlasLions #NationalTeam pic.twitter.com/Rgvr67nC7x — FRMF (@FRMFOFFICIEL) September 8, 2020

Senegal, on the other hand, also have a date with Mauritania on October 13 at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies.

The Teranga Lions were last in action in November when they defeated Eswatini 4-1 away from home in an Afcon qualifier.

Next month, they resume their 2021 Afcon qualifiers with fixtures against Guinea-Bissau.