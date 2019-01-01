Morocco coach Herve Renard heaps praise on Malawi after a draw in Blantyre

After witnessing his side fail to beat Malawi, the Frenchman had praise for the Flames

coach Herve Renard has hailed Malawi’s resilience after the goalless draw in Blantyre.

The Atlas Lions had already qualified for the 2019 finals but Renard still fielded a strong squad against Malawi in a Group B match.

After being restricted to a goalless draw, the Frenchman praised Malawi for a brave show as his side avoided an away defeat.

“Most of the times it is direct football. The (Malawi) strikers are very fast and fight a lot. They never give up so it was a tough team to face. It was my fourth time to visit Malawi.

"I think the coach is doing a good job. I think you should continue the same way. I was in Zambia, it was like this, step-by-step,” Renard was quoted as saying by Cafonline.

Malawi ended their qualifying campaign in the third position with six points off Group B leaders Morocco.

Renard's Morocco will now shift attention to Tuesday’s international friendly match against in Tanger.