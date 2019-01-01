Morocco & Borussia Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi ruled out of the season
Borussia Dortmund
On Monday, the Bundesliga leaders announced, via Twitter, that the Real Madrid loanee will be operated on in Madrid and would not stand a chance to help them distract close contenders Bayern Munich in their bid to emerge as league champions.
ℹ️ @AchrafHakimi hat sich im Spiel #BVBWOB den Mittelfuß gebrochen - Saisonaus. 😫 Er wird in Madrid operiert.— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 1, 2019
Auch Abdou #Diallo fällt zunächst aufgrund muskulärer Probleme aus. Wie lange ist noch unklar.
Gute Besserung, Jungs! 💪 pic.twitter.com/MYtgOpC4bh
Hakimi, just in the first year of a two-year loan deal from the Spanish giants, has played 21 times in the league, scoring twice and providing four assists.
The 20-year-old was set for his African Cup of Nations debut with Morocco but with the metatarsal injury expected to have him out for at least three months [early July], he is highly likely to miss out on the finals in Egypt, billed to start in June.
Preferred on the left side of defence by Herve Renard - with Noussair Mazraoui or Nabil Dirar used on the right - this could re[open] the door for Schalke 04 left-back Hamza Mendyl.