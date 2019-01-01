Morocco & Borussia Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi ruled out of the season

Worryingly for Morocco, the 20-year-old could also miss the Afcon with his injury expected to take at least three months to heal

have confirmed that Achraf Hakimi will spend the rest of the season on the sidelines after the wing-back suffered a metatarsal break during their 2-0 win over on Saturday.

On Monday, the leaders announced, via Twitter, that the loanee will be operated on in Madrid and would not stand a chance to help them distract close contenders in their bid to emerge as league champions.

Hakimi, just in the first year of a two-year loan deal from the Spanish giants, has played 21 times in the league, scoring twice and providing four assists.

The 20-year-old was set for his African Cup of Nations debut with but with the metatarsal injury expected to have him out for at least three months [early July], he is highly likely to miss out on the finals in , billed to start in June.

Preferred on the left side of defence by Herve Renard - with Noussair Mazraoui or Nabil Dirar used on the right - this could re[open] the door for 04 left-back Hamza Mendyl.