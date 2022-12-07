Morocco hero Amrabat endured 3am injection from physio to ensure he was fit for Spain World Cup last-16 upset

WHAT HAPPENED? Amrabat continued his exceptional form for Morocco as they turned a goalless draw in the World Cup last 16 into a 3-0 penalty shootout victory over Spain, booking their spot in the quarter-final. But the industrious midfielder revealed post-match that he had to go to extreme lengths to ensure he was fit to play.

WHAT HE SAID: He revealed after the game: "I am very emotional. It was a question whether I could play this game. Last night I stayed up until 3am with the physio, an injection before the game too. I can't abandon the guys and my country."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fiorentina's Amrabat has been one of several shining stars in Morocco's World Cup squad. The 26-year-old has been key in their midfield and helped them to the quarter-final of the tournament for the first time in the nation's history. In doing so, they've also become just the fourth African side to reach the last eight.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? Walid Regragui's side now have all eyes on their quarter-final tie with Portugal on December 10.