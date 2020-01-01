Moro: Yanga SC must be wary of KMC, calls for fans' support

The Jangwani giants’ skipper warns his troops not to underrate their Sunday opponents in a league match at CCM Kirumba

Young Africans (Yanga SC) captain Lamine Moro has called his teammates to play with caution and respect their opponents KMC when the two sides battle at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on Sunday.

The Jangwani giants’ skipper is aware of the threats posed by KMC and has also rallied their fans to come in large numbers and give them support as they seek to protect their unbeaten run in their seventh match of the season.

“We will have to be careful against them [KMC], they can hurt you and we must be ready to play a good game, covering for one another and attacking as a unit,” Moro is quoted by Sokaletu.

“Another thing that we need most is the support of the fans, we want them to come and support us, without them we cannot be able to accomplish the mission of bagging maximum points, we need them and they should come.”

In an earlier interview, KMC coach Habibu Kondo sent a clear warning to Yanga, suggesting they are the ones who will beat them first in the Mainland this season.

“We thank God we arrived safely in Mwanza in readiness for our match against Yanga, we have also got the chance to train at the match venue and we are now ready looking forward to the match,” Kondo is quoted by Sokaletu.

“We are all happy with the weather down here in Mwanza and my warning goes to Yanga that we have prepared well, studied how they played their last match [against Polisi ] and are ready to beat them, we don’t care nor fear them, we want to end their unbeaten run on Sunday.

“We played against a very tough Ruvu Shooting side while Yanga got it easy against Polisi, it shows you we are much prepared than them, they should not think we are not ready, we are very prepared to beat them.”

Some of the key players in the KMC squad include captain and veteran keeper Juma Kaseja, who has also played for Yanga before, Israel Mwenda, Hassan Kapalata, Reliant Lusajo, Keny Ally Hassan Kabunda, and Andrew Vicent “Dante”.

KMC are currently in the sixth position on the 18-team league table with 11 points from seven matches.