Moro: Yanga SC defender keen to extend stay at the club

The Ghanaian defender remains confident he will extend his stay at the Jangwani-based club when his contracts runs down

Young Africans (Yanga SC) defender Lamine Moro is keen to extend his stay with the Mainland giants.

Moro, who signed a two-year contract to sign for the Jangwani-Street side from Buildcon FC in Zambia, has hinted his new contract with the club could be confirmed soon.

The Ghanaian defender has further revealed he would love to stay at the club hence the reason he has started to discuss a possible extension with the team.

“It is true I want my contract to be stretched so I can have ample time to execute my responsibilities at the club and that is why I have opened the gates for discussions with the management and I hope it will be done soon,” Moro is quoted as saying by Daily News.

Meanwhile, Yanga vice-captain Juma Abdul has assured the team’s faithful fans they will be ready to play if the league resumes from the break occasioned by the coronavirus outbreak.

The league took a break in March but in a recent address to the nation, President John Magufuli promised to push for the league’s resumption as soon as possible.

Already the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has started plans to resume the top-flight when the government gives them the go-ahead.

It is the reason Abdul has urged the club’s supporters not to worry because they are fit and ready to play again.

“We are progressing well with the individual training programmes given by the technical bench as such, in terms of fitness levels, I can say, we are far better,” Abdul told Daily News.

“For us, we are just praying to God to eradicate the Covid-19 disease so we can resume the games to finish the season.”

At the time the league took a break, Yanga were third on the table with 51 points from 27 games, while Azam FC were second on 54 points from 28 matches.

Simba SC are leading the log on 71 points and enjoys a 20-point gap ahead of rivals Yanga and are likely to win the crown if the league resumes.