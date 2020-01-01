Moro named new Yanga SC captain for 2020-21 campaign

The Jangwani giants have finally named their new captain since the exit of Papy Tshishimbi at the start of the new season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have settled for Lamine Moro as their new permanent captain for the ongoing campaign.

The Jangwani giants were yet to name a full-time captain for the 2020-21 season with Deus Kaseke, Haruna Niyonzima, and Moro taking turns to wear the armband during Mainland matches.

The club has now confirmed the appointment of Moro, who has already scored one goal this campaign and will be assisted by Bakari Mwamnyeto, who signed for the club from Coastal Union as first assistant and striker Mukoko Tonombe as the second assistant.

“We have picked Lamine [Moro] as our captain for the rest of the season,” Yanga confirmed on their social media pages. “[Moro] will be assisted by defender Mwamnyeto as his first assistant and Tonombe as the second assistant.”

Yanga were yet to name a permanent captain since the departure of midfielder Papy Tshishimbi, who was among the 14 players released by the Jangwani-based club at the end of last season after the team failed to win silverware.

And when new coach Zlatko Krmpotic arrived at the club, the armband started to rotate among three players as the coach continued to weigh up the right option to replace Tshishimbi.

A source, who did not want to be named, had revealed in an earlier interview that Krmpotic was looking at several options before picking the new leader, but he could not stay to appoint the same when he was fired after only 37 days in charge of the club.

“The coach is looking at having a captain who will be able to lead the side and the coach is also yet to make a decision because he is still rotating the squad and not all the players are assured of playing time,” the source was quoted by Sokaletu.

“Though the coach is yet to pick the captain, he has settled for Niyonzima and Moro to continue wearing the armband and either of them could have it when he makes his final decision.

“The coach has maintained the captaincy is a big role for any club and he wants to be assured of the player who will take it, whether he is good enough and ready for the task.

“The coach is also looking at a player who can speak more than two languages – English and Swahili.

"[And also] French, it is because the team is built around players from across Africa.”

Yanga have enjoyed a good start to the campaign as they have won four matches and drawn one from the five played so far.