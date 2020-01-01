Moro explains why he prefers partnering Yondani for Yanga SC

The West African states the Taifa Stars player communicates better when compared to other defenders in the team

centre-back Lamine Moro has stated he always prefers playing alongside Kelvin Yondani at the heart of the Yanga SC defence.

The 26-year-old defender has been playing alongside Ally Sonso and Said Juma since Belgian tactician Luc Eymael took over as the head coach at the beginning of the year.

The defender has revealed he enjoys playing with the international owing to their effective communication.

"My communication with Yondani is always good and as a result, we manage effectively stop our opponents," Moro told Mwananchi.

"However, it is not the same with Sonso; he does not talk while Makapu is still green in the department. In defence, a good partnership is essential for any team to win matches; communication between the two defenders is key."

Nevertheless, the defender feels Makapu is a good defender and it is the reason why coach Eymael has given him a chance to play for his team.

"[Makapu] is a quality defender and has impressed in the last four games he has played. His confidence on and off the ball is good, and he helps in the build-up from the back," Moro continued.

"I have heard he played at one time as a defensive midfielder which is making him even better. With consistency, Makapu will inherit Yondani in the Yanga defence."

Yondani has so far missed matches against Kagera Sugar, Azam FC, Singida United and Tanzania Prisons.