'Make the goals worth seven points' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic reveals crazy rule change he would love to make

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic, who currently plies his trade with AC Milan, was recently asked if he had the power to make one change in soccer rules, what would that be, to which he responded that he would love to see each goal scored by a team be worth 'seven points' which would make soccer more interesting especially to the American audience who are used to high-scoring games in the NFL.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on the The American Dream Podcast which is co-hosted by Pulisic's USMNT teammate and Fulham defender Tim Ream, the Milan star said, "Maybe just make the goals worth seven points. More people will watch it. Because apparently, it's so low scoring, it's boring. Then just make the points worth more, it's perfect. Then games can finish 21-7, and people will be happy. Americans, especially happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic moved to AC Milan from Chelsea this summer and has been enjoying football in Italy thus far, scoring two goals in three Serie A matches.

WHAT NEXT? After a humiliating 5-1 defeat in the Milan derby on Saturday, Stefano Pioli's side will aim to bounce back in the Champions League midweek when they take on Newcastle.