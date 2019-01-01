More Cecafa nations can qualify for Afcon 2021 – Magogo

The Uganda FA boss challenges teams in the region to fight for the available slots ahead of the next Afcon which will be held in Cameroon

Federation of Football Association (Fufa) president Moses Magogo has challenged teams from the Cecafa region to take advantage of the expanded (Afcon) and qualify regularly.

With the draw for the 2021 Afcon qualifying matches already out, Magogo believes the Cecafa region can have a big representation in .

“I was on record saying the more countries we take to Afcon with the expanded version will be better for the region,” Magogo told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“I am excited we had four countries in and maybe we can have more, I still believe Rwanda and Ethiopia have the ability to qualify, we can have like seven teams at Afcon.

“There is a lot you learn at Afcon which you can bring back, the countries which were going there after a long time, like Burundi, and , you will see the difference in terms of preparations at the big stage, we believe if they can go back again, they will be able to catch up with the West Africans.”

Magogo also says he was impressed to see Kenya and Tanzania battle it out at the 2019 Afcon in the East African derby which the former won 3-2.

“When I saw Kenya versus Tanzania at Afcon it was a dream come true for me, because the two teams have been playing together in different arenas but this was a big occasion for the two nations,” Magogo continued.

“As much as we have many challenges in Cecafa, I have a strong belief we can overcome the same if we work as a team, it is very possible to shine.”

On the 2021 Afcon draw for Cecafa teams, Magogo said, “At the moment there is no big difference between big nations and small nations especially in the qualifiers and every nation should know there is nothing like a small and big team, the gap between football nations as reduced and any team can beat any.”

In the just-ended Afcon held in , the region was represented by four teams namely Uganda, Kenya, Burundi and Tanzania.

Apart from Uganda, who managed to reach the Round of 16 where they were knocked out by , the other three failed to make it past the group stages.