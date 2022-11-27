WATCH: Super-sub Morata produces clever finish from delightful Olmo pass to put Spain in front vs Germany
- Spain facing Germany
- Morata comes off bench
- Scores opening goal
WHAT HAPPENED? Luis Enrique's side took the lead against Germany at World Cup 2022 through substitute Morata. The Atletico Madrid striker replaced Ferran Torres on 54 minutes and broke the deadlock eight minutes later with a neat near-post finish from a beautiful pass by Dani Olmo.
It just got even tougher for Germany as Morata opens the scoring with a clever finish! 👏#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 27, 2022
54': Morata enters the game— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022
62': Morata scores
Instant impact for Spain 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PWxwV6QaPA
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spain opened up their World Cup campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica and can take a big step towards the knockout stages with a good result against Germany. Die Mannschaft were stunned by Japan in their opening game, which left Hansi Flick's side in a perilous position and facing the prospect of an early exit from the World Cup for the second tournament in a row.
WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? La Roja's final group game is against Japan on Thursday.
Editors' Picks
- Belgium 0-2 Morocco: One of Africa’s greatest ever World Cup wins
- 'We're in a sh*tty situation' - Germany facing another embarrassing World Cup group-stage exit against Spain
- Ghana predicted XI to play South Korea: Kudus to start World Cup game
- De Bruyne is right, the Golden Generation is over! Belgium winners, losers and ratings as Hazard struggles in shock Morocco loss