Montpellier vs Monaco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Montpellier welcome Monaco to face them at Stade de la Mosson. The visitors arrive on the back of four straight top-flight wins and are looking to crack into the heart of the Champions League race.

But they might find the task at hand tougher than they think, with their hosts proving they are far from a slouch this term, even with more hit-and-miss form.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Montpellier vs Monaco date & kick-off time

Game: Montpellier vs Monaco Date: October 9, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET / 5:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Montpellier vs Monaco on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 5 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 5 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Montpellier squad & team news

A fluctuating form book has checked Montpellier's stride to an extent, seeing them yo-yo up and down the middle of the table.

Here, against a more fancied visitor however, presents a fine chance for them to solidify their form and credentials once again.

Position Players Goalkeepers Omlin, Bertaud, Carvalho, Kamara Defenders Souquet, Mendes, Jullien, Estève, Sainte-Luce, Tamas, Maouassa, Cozza, Sakho, Sacko Midfielders Savanier, Ferri, Chotard, Leroy, Delaye, Fayad Forwards Nordin, Germain, Mavididi, Wahi, Makouana, Khazri

Monaco squad and team news

With no dropped four points from their past four league games, Monaco look to be firing on all cylinders as they bid to break into the heart of the title race.

It's not an understatement to suggest they could be a low-key threat to the fellow heavyweights around them, though they'll have to hope they can keep both ends burning with European commitments too.