Montpellier striker Andy Delort replaces Haris Belkebla in Algeria's Afcon squad

The 25-year-old midfielder was sent packing from the Desert Foxes team preparing for the continental tournament on Wednesday

striker Andy Delort has been handed a call-up by as a replacement for Haris Belkebla who was dropped from the squad on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, video footage of Belmadi appeared on social media, where he exposed his backside on an online game on social media.

Afterwards, coach Djamel Belmadi dropped the Brest midfielder from his squad that is preparing for the 2019 .

The 43-year-old gaffer has given a chance to Delort, who had previously represented U21 to play for the Desert Foxes in .

Delort was in fine form for French side Montpellier last season scoring 14 goals in 36 league appearances to help his side finish the season in sixth spot on the table.

The Desert Foxes have been paired along with , and in Group C and will play their opening game against the Harambee Stars on June 23.