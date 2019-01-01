Monaco sign Vainqueur on loan despite injury

A calf problem looked to have ended the midfielder's hopes of signing for Thierry Henry's side, but the club have now gone ahead with the deal

Monaco have further boosted Thierry Henry's midfield options with the signing of William Vainqueur on loan until the end of the season.

The 2016-17 French champions, mired in Ligue 1's relegation zone, had initially elected not to sign the former Nantes and Roma midfielder from Antalyaspor because of a calf injury.

However, they had a change of heart after being convinced by the 30-year-old, who follows fellow midfielder Cesc Fabregas in moving to the Stade Louis II.

Explaining their decision, Monaco vice-president and general manager Vadim Vasilyev told the club's official website: "William showed a determination and a willingness to get involved that led us to reconsider the situation.

William Vainqueur

Loan deal complete pic.twitter.com/lmRHGLcN6r — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) January 12, 2019

"In this difficult sporting period, we need good players but also real men to bounce back. The values ​​he has displayed have definitely convinced us to take him among us to help the group fulfil the goal."

Vainqueur added: "My first feeling was disappointment when I knew I was not ready to play for AS Monaco immediately. But I really wanted to wear Monegasque colors so I spontaneously proposed to the club to make every effort to evolve in Monaco.

"It is a great joy to know that I am going to be part of this project with a high quality workforce, I will do my best to help the club achieve its goals for this second half of the season."

And Henry isn't done in there in terms of wanting more additions in the January window.

Article continues below

As revealed by Goal, the Ligue strugglers are in advanced talks to sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea after his loan spell with Valencia was cut short.

Second-bottom Monaco are five points adrift of guaranteed safety and three points behind Dijon, who occupy the relegation playoff place.

They face Marseille, a club Vainqueur played for on loan in 2016-17, on Sunday.