Moment of silence to be held for Reyes ahead of Champions League final

The former Arsenal man passed away aged 35 on Saturday, sending the world of European football into mourning ahead of the Madrid clash

A moment of silence for Jose Antonio Reyes shall be observed at the Wanda Metropolitano ahead of the final, UEFA has confirmed.

Former , and player Reyes died in a traffic accident at the age of 35 on Saturday.

and go head-to-head in Madrid on Saturday, with Atleti's ground playing host to the final of UEFA's flagship competition.

And the governing body has now announced respects will be paid to the former international prior to kick-off.

Everyone at UEFA is shocked & hugely saddened to learn that José Antonio Reyes has died aged 35.



A Spanish international with 5 @EuropaLeague titles, Reyes will be sorely missed by the football world.



Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this terrible time. pic.twitter.com/EW4btJ9Vf9 — UEFA (@UEFA) June 1, 2019

"UEFA and European football are deeply saddened by the terrible news that Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away and I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones for their loss," said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

"He had a glittering career and won numerous honours wherever he played and I am shocked and saddened that his life has been so tragically cut short."

Reyes signed for second-tier Spanish club Extremadura in January, and the Royal Spanish Football Federation has confirmed seven of Sunday's planned Segunda Division fixtures have been postponed.