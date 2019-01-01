Molla Wague: Nantes sign Udinese defender for €1.5m
French Ligue 1 side Nantes have announced the permanent signing of Molla Wague from Udinese for €1.5 million.
The 28-year-old, who has been with the White and Blacks since 2014, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent, spent the second part of last season temporary with Nottingham Forest.
Wague made 11 league appearances for Forest, capping his impressive defensive displays with three goals as Sabri Lamouchi’s men finished ninth in the English Championship table.
On Friday, the Mali international completed his move to the Yellow Carries after undergoing successful medical examinations.
📸1⃣3⃣ @mollawague pic.twitter.com/IyxWxzhlL1— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) July 26, 2019
Wague, who started his professional career with French club Caen, has played for Granada, Leicester City and Watford.
The defender played four games for Mali in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were eliminated in the Round of 16.
He will link up with compatriots Kalifa Coulibaly and Charles Traore and Cameroon’s duo of Alexis Alegue and Santy Ngom at Nantes.