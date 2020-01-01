Molinga: Yanga SC striker names Beckham as free-kick role model

The Jangwani Street-based striker reveals how the former Manchester United player helped him excel at taking dead balls

Young Africans (Yanga SC) striker David Molinga has named former captain David Beckham as his free-kick role-model, saying he learnt a lot from him as far as playing dead balls is concerned.

Molinga joined Yanga last year under then-coach Mwinyi Zahera, but saw his playing time limited upon the arrival of coach Luc Eymael.

Molinga has now named Beckham as one of the best free-kick experts, insisting the ex- legend used to play his dead balls like penalties.

“To say the truth, I learned a lot from him and I have also scored more goals via set pieces. Whenever Beckham stepped up to take the free-kick, one could easily count it to a goal,” Molinga is quoted as saying by Daily News.

According to statistics, Beckham scored 65 goals via set-pieces throughout his football career and was among the top free-kick takers in the world during his playing career.

In a past interview, Molinga disclosed that if he will get a chance to play all eleven remaining games for his side in the Mainland , he is ready to score six to eight goals.

Molinga, who was the top goal scorer for Yanga at the time the league was suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak, has eight goals to his name this campaign.

He insisted that he still believes that he can score more goals provided he plays in the remaining matches.

“I strongly believe that provided I get the chance to be featured in all eleven games, I will score six to eight goals since I know my abilities in front of the goal and that will enable me to finish the season with more than 15 goals,” Molinga said at the time.