Molinga: Yanga SC striker dropped as team leaves for Mwadui fixture

The Congolese import is set to miss the first match for the Jangwani Street-based giants after being left in Dar es Salaam

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have set off to Shinyanga ahead of their Mainland match against Mwadui without key striker David Molinga.

The Congolese import has been training with the team since sporting activities were allowed to resume in the country ahead of the league resumption, but was conspicuously missing from the travelling squad named by assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa.

Speaking before the team left for Shinyanga, Mkwasa could not talk about Molinga but confirmed they will miss the services of another player – Bernard Morrison - through "domestic issues".

“We will travel to Shinyanga by flight ahead of the first match on Sunday,” Mkwasa told reporters after the team’s last training session in Dar es Salaam.

“We have worked hard to rectify a few mistakes which cropped up during our defeat to KMC in a friendly and I am sure the boys are ready to take on Mwadui and return home with maximum points.

“We missing a number of players the likes of Morrison, who is left behind because of domestic issues but I am confident the squad we have will win the match.

“I also want to say that Mwadui is a good team, we will not underrate them as they will be playing at home but Yanga is also a big team which never minds whether playing home or away, the most important thing is to win the match.”

Meanwhile, Molinga has refuted claims he was left behind because of staging a go-slow ahead of the trip.

“I want to deny the rumours going round that I have refused to travel with the team, let me remind all of you that what brought me to is to play football and there is no way I can refuse to travel whereas I have been training with the same team,” Molinga said.

“When the coach named the list of the traveling squad, my name was missing and the one who can answer the reason why I have not travelled is the coach because he picked the squad.

“I have not missed training since we resumed and I don’t know why the coach decided to leave me behind.”

Yanga will face Mwadui at Kambarage Stadium on Saturday.