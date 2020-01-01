Molinga: Yanga SC star targets 15 goals when league resumes

The Congolese striker is confident of scoring plenty more goals when the league resumes to achieve the target he set for the season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) striker David Molinga believes he can still achieve his target of scoring 15 or more goals in the Mainland this season.

Molinga was the top goal scorer for Yanga at the time the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic after netting eight goals, but he still believes he can score more, provided he plays in the remaining matches when the league resumes.

“I strongly believe that provided I get the chance to play in all remaining games, I will score six to eight goals since I know my ability in front of the goal. My target is to finish the season with at least 15 goals,” Molinga is quoted by Daily News.

However, the Congolese striker said no player in the world can maintain the same consistency throughout the season, saying performance is usually unpredictable.

“Even great players like Lionel Messi of [ ] do not have the same consistency of producing good performance throughout the seasons…sometimes their work rate drops and that is what football is all about. They also miss goals during matches,” Molinga continued.

He then disclosed he was surprised when the team's former coach Mwinyi Zahera was sacked, saying he is one of the best football coaches on the continent.

Zahera was the one who recommended the signing of Molinga but his playing time has been limited ever since the Congolese trainer parted ways with the club to pave way for the incumbent Luc Eymael.