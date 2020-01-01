Molinga: RS Berkane seal deal to sign Yanga SC striker - Zahera

The Congolese import has reportedly sealed a move to the Moroccan outfit and will leave ahead of the new season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) are on the verge of losing their lead striker David Molinga.

The Congolese import is reportedly keen to leave the Jangwani Street-based giants and sign for Moroccan outfit Renaissance Sportive de Berkane.

Former Yanga coach Mwinyi Zahera, who is said to be behind the transfer and who signed the player for the club before he left, has confirmed the striker will ditch the club at the end of his contract this season.

“Everything in regards to the transfer is already done and now what we are waiting for is the contract with Yanga to end before he makes the move,” Zahera is quoted as saying by MwanaSpoti.

Molinga is among the key strikers for Yanga though they have been struggling to get goals, the latest being their match against Azam FC which ended in a 0-0 draw, forcing their fans to hit out at the club’s strikers for letting them down.

In a recent interview with Goal, Yanga coach Luc Eymael admitted he was lacking strikers to score goals for the club and confirmed he had recommended new names to the team’s signing committee.

“I am disappointed with all my strikers,” Eymael told Goal after the match.

“We created chances after chances, but we don’t finish the chances we create, if we don’t score that is a big problem, 30 crosses and we cannot find the back of the net? I think that is a big problem.

“Our biggest problem currently is we are not scoring, that is the biggest problem we have, it is that simple, we are not scoring goals despite creating chances and something must be done urgently before we play our next match.

“I cannot change the players [strikers] now, I can only ask them to rectify the mistakes in training like we keep doing, we must think about scoring and the strikers must stand up now and be counted, they should get their scoring boots back, I don’t need to shout at them but they should know what they are supposed to do.”

Eymael further said: “But until now we are just waiting for the decision from the stakeholders who are taking decision for signing new players, the coach can only recommend and the work of management is to sign, the only player I recommended for the club is Bernard [Morrison] and you can see the job he is doing for the club.”

Yanga are preparing to face Namungo FC in a league match on Tuesday.