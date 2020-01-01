Molinga: I was not planning to leave Yanga SC until they sacked me

The Congolese import claims he had settled in well at the Jangwani giants and was looking forward to the new season

David Molinga has revealed he had planned to play for Young Africans (Yanga SC) for another season in the Mainland .

However, the Congolese import was among the 14 players fired by the Jangwani giants as the team restructures ahead of the new season set to kick off on September 6.

Molinga has now claimed his intention was to stay at Yanga for one more season before he would think of his next move but as fate could have it, he was released by the club.

“I was prepared to stay at play for Yanga for another season, I wanted to show the team that I can help them and score goals but now I don’t have any options rather than get a new club,” Molinga, who was the team’s top scorer last season, is quoted saying by Sokaletu.

“What I know is that I still had a good chance to play for Yanga, and even start in matches, and my plan was to do big things for the team, because at my first season I managed to be the top scorer, but now I have to accept and move on to the next challenge.”

Molinga was axed alongside captain Papy Tshishimbi, ex- striker Gnamien Yikpe, Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

On Saturday, the club confirmed they have handed fitness trainer Riedoh Berdien the mantle to handle the team until they secure a permanent coach.

Yanga are without a coach after they fired Belgian Luc Eymael at the end of the 2019-20 Mainland Premier League campaign where they finished the season without silverware.

The Timu ya Wananchi had a disappointing campaign in the last season where they failed to reach the final of the after losing to eventual winners and rivals Simba SC, and could only finish a distant second behind their old rivals on the league table.

They have now been linked a number of foreign players, including Kenyans Jesse Were and John Makwatta, who play for Zesco United, Sven Yidah of , Erick Rutanga of Rayon Sports and Mukoko Tonombe of AS from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.