Mokwena to use KCCA FC’s tactics to improve Mamelodi Sundowns full-backs

The former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United tactician is on a five-day visit meant to interact with the Kasasiro Boys

Rhulani Mokwena reveals he has identified some tactics from Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority that he would use to improve Mamelodi Sundowns' full-backs.

Mokwena is in Uganda for a five-day visit which will end on July 2022 and has noted a few tactics from Kasasiro Boys’ head coach, Morley Byekwaso, that he believes will improve the Brazilians.

"Byekwaso as a coach has something rare that I have noticed. He allowed us to take it on and, as well, allowed us to critic but I told him, look, 'you will be surprised at how much we are going to learn from you as well," noted Mokwena as quoted by Football256.

"It has been very interesting to see them play two different types of ways, with wing-backs in the first half and with full-backs in the second half.

"I saw a different moment on the pitch that I will go with in my mind and I will try to use it to improve the full-backs at Sundowns next season. So, the opportunity to come to Uganda is two-way, I am at KCCA to extend and extract knowledge."

Although he was welcomed to share his technical knowledge with the Kampala club, Mokwena has equally lauded his time in East Africa.

"A lion is the king of the jungle and cannot operate in the underwater world where there is a shark, and the reverse is true," he concluded.

"But as human beings, we are lucky enough to be able to realize what is happening around the world.

"If you stay only in your confines, let’s say in South Africa, you may miss the feeling and the understanding of what it is that makes certain countries have this heartbeat."

In his further interaction with the Ugandan Premier League giants, the South African identified Usama Arafat as one of the players with a bright future.

Article continues below

"Usama has been outstanding so far and I like him," Mokwena said of the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament’s Most Valuable Player. "He has a very good left foot, he is a creative and brave player with very good dribbling abilities.

"I think he just needs to score more goals, but he is a very good player and I predict a very good future for him."

The 21-year-old has previously played for Kajjansi United FC, CRO FC, and Mbale Tigers SC.