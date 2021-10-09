Mokwena: Not being a former pro, I was handicapped as Orlando Pirates' first black head coach

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena has opened up about his experience serving Orlando Pirates on an interim basis, back in 2019.

The tactician became the club’s first black South African manager in history after Milutin Sredojevic left. The now 34-year-old, went on to manage the team for 14 matches, winning four, drawing five, and losing as many.

'Bucs job was the hardest'

"I think the hardest part of my coaching career was when I took over from Milutin Sredojevic," Mokoena told Short Corners as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

"It was a Friday afternoon when I was told the coach had resigned and Saturday afternoon, 24 hours later, not even, to be honest, we didn’t have a training session with the team, we couldn’t prepare the group and we went into a match to play Highlands Park, which we then subsequently lost.

"That, for me, was the most difficult. When you understand that, once you are handicapped, you were never a professional football player, you are black (then) you move into a space where you are extremely handicapped."

'I got the life lessons'

The tactician left the Soweto heavyweights and joined Chippa United, before eventually joining the Brazilians.

"But we take these lessons as part of our growth and of course being the first black head coach of Pirates in a situation where we only think about the lessons and the take-outs and allowing it to shape us not just become better coaches because that’s what it’s helped me with, but also becoming a better human being and that is the space where I find myself in at the moment," Mokwena continued.

"It’s because of the life lessons and not just the life lessons but also the football lessons I got from being at Orlando Pirates in a very difficult space. You continue to run the race with all these handicaps, where age is already a factor, the colour of your skin is already a factor, and the fact that I was never a professional footballer is already a factor.

"Of course a lot of former professionals and top professionals sometimes have the benefit of relying on their success as football players to be able to assist them with the performance of the team."

The tactician has since been part of a successful Sundowns team who are currently the PSL defending champions.