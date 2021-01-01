Moise Sahi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal against PSG

The Malian teenager has netted his first goal in the French elite division as the Racers crumbled at home to a ruthless Parisians side

One record tumbled for Moise Sahi as Strasbourg got decimated 4-1 at home by Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s Ligue 1 fixture.

Making his second appearance for the Racers following his debut against Bordeaux on April 4, the 19-year-old scored his first French elite division goal, against the Parisians.

With Kylian Mbappe, Pablo Sarabia and Moise Kean handing Mauricio Pochettino’s men a comfortable 3-0 half-time lead at the Stade de la Meinau, Sahi reduced the deficit for his side in the 63rd minute – one minute after replacing Habibou Diallo.

Profiting from a cross from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, the Malian teenager unleashed a one-time shot past goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

In the process, he wrote his name in the history books being the youngest Strasbourg player (19 years and 111 days) to score in Ligue 1 since Kevin Gameiro against Lens on February 4, 2006.

The Frenchman, who is also the first player born in the 21st century achieved his feat at 18 years and 271 days.

With Thierry Laurey’s men doing all within their efforts to level matters, Leandro Paredes scored the fourth goal for the visitors with 11 minutes left to play.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Lamine Kone was in action from start to finish for the hosts, while Ghana's duo of Abdul Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku, Lebo Mothiba (South Africa), Idriss Saadi (Algeria) plus Bingourou Kamara (Senegal) were not dressed for action.

For PSG, Idrissa Gueye was introduced in the 74th minute for Rafinha.

With this result, PSG occupy second spot in the Ligue 1 log after accruing 66 points from 32 matches, while Strasbourg sit 14th with 36 points from the same number of games.

Before Pochettino’s men continues their chase for the league diadem with a home fixture against Saint-Etienne, they welcome Bayern Munich to the Parc des Princes for their Champions League quarter-final reverse fixture.

A brace from Mbappe inspired the French team to a 3-2 win in the first leg played at the Allianz Arena.

For the Racers, they travel to the Stade des Costieres for their next fixture against relegation-threatened Nimes. Pascal Plancque’s Crocodiles boast seven Africans in their squad.