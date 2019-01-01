Mohun Bagan sign Baba Diawara to replace Salva Chamorro

The Mariners have turned to the Senegalese striker who has the experience of playing in the La Liga

have announced the signing of Papa Babacar Diawara, also known as Baba Diawara, for the remainder of the ongoing season.

As Goal reported earlier, the club released Spanish striker Salva Chamorro who failed to make a mark and roped in a replacement in place of the former B player.

Starting his career with local outfit Jeanne d'Arc, Diawara was just 19 when he joined Portuguese side Maritimo where he played in the country's top division for five seasons after being promoted from the B team.

The 31-year-old also represented teams namely , and before returning to Maritimo and last turned out for A-League side Adelaide United before his move to .

"After the departure of Salva Chamorro, Mohun Bagan is looking for a suitable striker and Baba Diawara seems to be a perfect fit in that slot as he has vast experience in playing top leagues of Europe and Asia.

"He is very excited to take up the new challenge and his experience in playing in sub-continent will help him acclimatize. Gaffer Kibu Vicuna welcomes Diawara’s inclusion in Mohun Bagan squad for rest of the season," the club stated.

The player has reportedly applied for his visa. With Mohun Bagan set to face in the much-awaited Kolkata derby on Sunday, Diawara's arrival date is yet to be confirmed.