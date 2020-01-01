Mohammed Kudus: Ghana midfielder back in Ajax training

The 20-year-old trained with his club for the first time since October on Tuesday

and midfielder Mohammed Kudus has returned to training after two months on the sidelines, the Dutch club have revealed.

The 20-year-old headed to the treatment in October after sustaining a meniscus injury while in Champions League action against Liverpool.

On his debut in the elite European inter-club competition, the attacker was substituted in just the sixth minute after failing to run off the injury picked up during a challenge with midfielder Fabinho.

Ajax, on Tuesday afternoon, posted a photo of the Ghanaian in training with the caption "Welcome Back!"

WELCOME BACK, 𝗠𝗢! 🙏💎



Did you guys miss him? pic.twitter.com/and5tOc7Va — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 15, 2020

Kudus' return was hinted by Ajax coach Erik ten Hag on Saturday following the club's 4-0 home victory over PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie.

"He [Kudus] is in his final phase of his rehabilitation," ten Hag said on the youngster’s road to injury full recovery. "There is a chance that he will come into action quickly.

"I hope that some of those players [[injury absentees against Zwolle] will be able to play against FC Utrecht again on Wednesday."

Kudus joined Ajax on a five-year deal in July after a run of fine performances for Danish side Nordsjaelland, and a fine start to his senior international career with Ghana.

Last season, he made 25 league appearances for Nordsjaelland, contributing 11 goals in the games.

The outing against Liverpool was just his fourth competitive outing for new side Ajax, for whom he has registered three assists and scored his only goal in a 5-1 Eredivisie triumph over Heerenveen in October.

On the international stage, Kudus has fast-risen to become a key member of CK Akonnor's Ghana set-up after scoring on his senior debut in a 2-0 victory over in the 2022 qualifiers.

Injury setbacks, however, saw him miss Ghana's friendly matches against Mali and Sudan in October, as well as back-to-back games against Sudan in the Afcon qualifiers last month.

His injury return will be a big boost to the Black Stars, who are targeting wins over South Africa and Sao Tome e Principe in their next international assignments.