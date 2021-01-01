Mohamed Hussein: Tanzania defender extends contract with Simba SC

The 29-year-old left-back has finally committed his future with the Msimbazi giants after being linked with a move to their rivals

Simba SC defender Mohamed Hussein has ended transfer speculation about his future by signing a contract extension with the club.

Since last week, rumours were rife on social media that Hussein, whose contract was running down with the Msimbazi giants, was a Yanga SC target and was only waiting to complete his contract before switching his allegiance.

The 29-year-old had two months remaining on his contract but Simba have now confirmed he has signed a new two-year contract that will see him stay with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi until 2023.

“Done,” Simba wrote on their social media pages. Mohamed [Hussein] has finally extended his contract with us, he will remain at Msimbazi.”

DONE



Contract extension. Bado yupo sana Msimbazi. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/r1iP4R0ZAu — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) April 28, 2021

In another statement seen by Goal, Simba said: “After much speculation on social media, assistant captain Mohammed Hussein ‘Zimbwe Jr’ has finally put an end to the controversy after signing a two-year contract to remain within the team.

“For about a week now there have been rumors circulating in the media and online that the star will leave after the end of his contract but due to his ability, the management has decided to give him a new contract.

“In that sense, the lone goal scorer in the Premier League game against Gwambina FC will continue to wear the red and white jersey until 2023.”

Earlier on Monday, Henry Mzozo, Hussein's manager, dismissed reports that Yanga had put in a transfer request to sign the player and confirmed that indeed the left-back had only two months left on his contract but no team had shown interest to sign him.

“In regards to Yanga reports that they want to sign Mohamed, I am only seeing them on social media,” Mzozo told Goal. “I am only hearing people discussing the issue, in fact, it is Yanga making the noise and answering themselves, but no one has approached me or the player for his services.

“But if Yanga are interested, it is not a crime, they have a right to sign the player, but I now want to make the work easier for them, the sign-on fee for the player is Tsh100million for one year of service, and his salary is Tsh10million per month, and if it comes down, then we can take Tsh8million.”

Hussein's to extend his stay at the club will be good news to the team’s head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa, who recently confessed he will not sit down and watch his key players leave the club in the next window.

Among the star players being linked with a move from the Msimbazi giants are defender Joash Onyango, Hussein, and goalkeeper Aishi Manula.

Article continues below

“I know we are far from approaching the transfer signing period but I have seen people talking about players leaving Simba at the end of the season,” the French tactician said.

“Personally I will not accept to see any of my players leave due to the great importance they have in the team, as it is always dangerous for the team to make changes in the squad by removing the key players who have given the team success, especially in the Caf competition this season.

“But I don't know anything about any of my players leaving, the biggest thing I can say is I wish to remain with all the players for another two or three seasons as this continuity will give us success in the future.”