Mohamed Elneny hints at Arsenal exit with puzzling message

The 26-year-old has sparked talk of an imminent January move from the Emirates Stadium on social media having found game time limited under Unai Emery

Mohamed Elneny has cast doubt over his future at Arsenal with an appreciative social media post for his three years at the club.

Elneny joined the north London outfit from Basel in January 2016 and has made 79 appearances across all competitions since his arrival.

This season, things have not turned out the right way for the Egypt international in the Gunners' set-up with the midfielder making just a single appearance in the Premier League although he has featured mainly in the Europa League and domestic cup competitions.

His limited game time under Unai Emery has linked him with a move to league rivals Leicester City this month amid calls from his former coach at Al Mokawloon urging him to seek greener pasture.

In marking his three-year stay at the club, Elneny shared a lengthy message thanking the management and fans as he ‘looks forward to the future’.

“The 14th of Jan is a day that will always be engraved in my heart,” Elneny wrote on Instagram.

“Three years ago, on this same day, I joined the Arsenal family... I call it family because it is how it’s like to be here at Arsenal.

“I’m grateful for every single moment during those 3 years, the tough moments and the many happy ones.

“I’m grateful for the one of a kind fans, for the coaches, for the colleagues who became real brothers, for everyone.. I’m grateful for the past and I’m very much looking forward to the future.”

The post meant one thing to his followers who responded by sending him their farewell and best wishes if he finally leaves the Emirates Stadium this month.

Elneny’s two goals for Arsenal came in the Uefa Champions League [vs. Barcelona] and the Europa League [vs. BATE].