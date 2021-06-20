The Tanzanian giants were eliminated by Amakhosi and their former player has stated the fixtures exposed weaknesses that must be covered

Former Simba SC attacking midfielder Zamoyoni Mogella has revealed what Simba SC learnt from their Caf Champions League encounter against South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi were eliminated by the Premier Soccer League side in the quarter-finals and Mogella has stated the encounter emphasised the need for Simba to sign players who are good in aerial challenges.

"Simba specifically need a striker who is superb in aerial duels and can score in those situations, unlike the current strikers," Mogella told Mwanaspoti.

"The lack of such strikers is the reason why Simba did not get into the semi-finals. Although that is a challenge, I do not think Simba have a big competitor in Tanzania, they can be fully tested only by their African peers.

"The semi-final match against Kaizer Chiefs also showed us we are short of a defender who can superbly deal with aerial threats and we really need such a defender because he will be central to our ambitions.

"We must learn from the game against Kaizer Chiefs, especially from the first game, and see the need to cover the areas we were weak.

"Generally, looking at the team, we need a striker and a defender who can deal with opponents that are good aerially.

"We also need new full-backs because we have been too dependent on Mohamed Hussein and Shomari Kapombe. If those players are injured, we will be in big trouble.

Boniface Pawassa, a retired Simba star, also shared his opinion on what Wekundu wa Msimbazi could do in order to get to the semi-finals next season.

"Simba have got good midfielders, but for now they need one who is pacy, especially in areas that are dangerous against their rivals. They also need a new striker because when John Bocco plays, he drops and attacks in quick succession, a cover should be a priority," Pawassa said.

Article continues below

On his part, head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa revealed his priorities in the upcoming transfer period: "I am not going to prioritise the signing of local players because those that I have now are better and I would like to remain with them for a long time. But anyone who expresses the need to leave, will be granted permission to do so, but we will sign their replacements," he said.

"We are going to sign foreign players because that is what we need."

Simba lost the first leg by a 4-0 margin before picking up an inconsequential 3-0 victory in the second leg.