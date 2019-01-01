Mogela: More than half of Yanga SC's players are weak

The former Tanzania international believes the 27-time league champions do not have players who can compete

Former Yanga SC striker Zamoyoni Mogela feels about half of the players in the squad do not deserve to turn out for the club.

The 27-time league champions have not started the season well both domestically and abroad. Yanga have won two games in the league, drawing once and losing once in four league games played. On Sunday they were eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup by Pyramids FC.

Zamoyoni states some of the players do not have the characteristics to make them shine for the former champions.

"More than half of Yanga players are weak and cannot compete domestically or abroad," Zamoyoni is quoted by Mwananchi.

"[Yanga] need to strengthen in the next transfer window because I do not see them doing better in the league, they will struggle. I wonder whether the management is satisfied with the quality in the team; if nothing is done soon, Yanga will badly struggle."

The former international forward believes a performance clause should be included in the contract to ensure players deliver.

"Sometimes, players tend to be so comfortable when they know they have running contracts. The club should include performance clauses in the contract and terminate them when players do not give their best," Zamoyoni concluded.

Yanga are aiming at winning the league this season but will face stiff competition from Simba SC who are in fine form.