Modric claims Suarez stamp was an 'accidental action'

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid ran out 3-1 winners at Celta Vigo, with the midfielder denying he deliberately stamped on the 25-year-old

Luka Modric says the stamp on Denis Suarez for which he was sent off against was "an accidental action".

ran out 3-1 winners at Balaidos in their first game of the season on Saturday despite Modric's dismissal.

The Ballon d'Or winner was shown the red card for the first time in La Liga after catching Suarez early in the second half.

Modric was sent off after a VAR review, but after the game he used social media to protest his innocence.

"Sent off for an accidental action," he wrote on Twitter, "In life I would never intentionally make such an action on a player. Totally involuntary!"

Expulsión por una acción fortuita.... en la vida haría intencionadamente una entrada así a un compañero. ¡Totalmente involuntaria!🤷🏻‍♂🤷🏻‍♂🤷🏻‍♂🤷🏻‍♂🤷🏻‍♂ — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) August 17, 2019

However, Madrid captain Sergio Ramos understood the decision by VAR to show Modric the red card.

"Everything used to protect football is good," Ramos said when asked his view on the technology.

"Today the decision was against us. We ended up with one less man, I don't think Modric went in with bad intention but he arrived late and the referee had doubts.

"He spoke to the other officials and reached that decision. VAR's there to help us and if these decisions protect football then they are welcome."

While Madrid will be out of action while he serves his ban, the club have seemingly decided to keep Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

"He is going to stay. We have to focus on this season, nothing else," Zinedine Zidane explained to reporters.

"Hazard's injury is bad luck for us, but it has not changed the idea we had for Bale in this game.

Article continues below

"Gareth, James [Rodriguez] and all the players here are going to defend this shirt."

Following their win over Celta Vigo, Real Madrid return to the pitch next Saturday to take on Valladolid to close out the month of August.

The club are looking to rebound from a poor season last time out that saw them finish a distant third to and .