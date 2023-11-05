Mo Salah's replacement? Liverpool join Man City and Chelsea in race for Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz with Manchester City and Chelsea also interested in the 20-year-old.

WHAT HAPPENED? The majority of Europe's elites are vying for the 20-year-old German forward. Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are already at the top of the long waiting list. It is now reported by The Daily Star that Liverpool have joined the race as Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the talented winger. The reports have suggested that the German coach sees the youngster as a replacement for the hole that will be left by the departure of Mohamed Salah in the future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wirtz has scored five times in all competitions for Leverkusen this season but is still to break his duck for Germany after 12 appearances.

WHAT NEXT? As long as Leverkusen is still in the running for the Bundesliga championship, there is little possibility that they will consider any offers for him in January.