Mmassi: Gwambina FC ready to fight with the best in Tanzania league

The promoted Mwanza-based club says they are ready to battle with the best in the Mainland league

Gwambina FC have revealed they are ready to take on the best in the Mainland in this campaign.

The Mwanza-based club was among the three to earn promotion to the top-flight and their chairman Omary Mmassi now believes they are ready for the challenges that come with taking part in the big stage.

“The team is already in camp with a total of 25 players though the number is expected to increase according to the wishes of our coaches,” Mmassi is quoted by Daily News.

More teams

“We will do our best and make sure we don’t fail our Mwanza fans, we are ready for the challenge.”

Mwanza will now have one team in the top-flight after the relegation of Alliance and Mbao FC at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The team has already started training with 25 players including Mohamed Makaka, Isihaka Ibrahim, Stali Nyambe, Mohamed Hussein who are goalkeepers.

The defenders are Revocatus Richard, Salum Kipaga, Hamad Nassor, Anthony Matogolo, Aron Lulambo, Lameck Daniel, Baraka Mtui 'Popa' and Novatus Lufunga.

The midfielders are Yusuph Kagoma, Yusuph Lwenge 'Dunia' Salim Juma Sheshe, Rajab Athuman, Said Mkangu and Jacob Massawe.

The strikers are Meshack Abraham, Jimmyson Steven, Paul Nonga, Kapama Kibaden, Moric Mahela, Japhet Makalai and Miraji Saleh.

A week ago, the club confirmed they have signed 12 players including goalkeepers Mohamed Makaka from Ruvu Shooting and Stali Nyambe from Buildcon FC of Zambia while defenders include Aron Lulambo from KMC, Moric Mahela from Stand United­ and Baraka Mtui 'Popa' from Ruvu Shooting FC.

Other are Novartus Lufunga who served Lipuli, Said Mkange from Sahare FC while strikers include Paul Nonga from Lipuli, Lameck Daniel from Biashara United, Japhet Makalai from Kagera Sugar and Miraji Saleh who formerly served Stand United.

The club also received a huge boost with key players renewing their contracts among them Mohamed Hussein, Isihaka Ibrahim, Revocatus Richard, Salum Kipaga, Hamad Nassor, Anthony Matogolo, Yusuph Kagoma,Yusuph Lwenge, Salim Sheshe, Rajab Athuman, Jacob Massawe, Meshack Abraham, Jimmyson Steven and Kapama Kibadeni.

Gwambina were promoted to the Tanzanian Mainland Premier League from the First Division League (FDL) after they beat Pamba FC 1-0 in their final match of the season.

Article continues below

The club, which was only founded a year ago, earned promotion with two matches to spare as they had accumulated 44 points from 20 matches.

Gwambina won 13 games, drew in five, and lost in two other matches.

Gwambina were promoted alongside Ihefu and Dodoma Jiji while Mbao FC were relegated alongside Alliance FC, Lipuli FC, Ndanda FC and Singida United.