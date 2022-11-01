MLS-linked Suarez confirms Nacional exit after final outing against Liverpool

Luis Suarez has bid an emotional farewell to boyhood club Nacional, with the veteran striker seeing a move to MLS as a free agent speculated on.

Striker returned to his roots in July

Won another title in South America

Finds himself without a club again

WHAT HAPPENED? The 35-year-old frontman has brought a second spell in his native Uruguay to a close, with another domestic title triumph enjoyed in South America. He signed off in style when netting twice in a 4-1 victory over Montevideo-based Liverpool and, with the LA Galaxy said to be one of his many suitors, believes he made the right decision back in July when returning to his roots and getting important game time ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Suarez has said of a productive stint with Nacional: “I am satisfied to have taken the right step, to have enjoyed this moment, and I am happy to end it like this. [I feel] happiness and pride of having made the right decision. It always generates doubts to have taken the right step but to celebrate with our people and family is priceless.

“I am very grateful because I came for them [the fans], I enjoyed it with them, I have no more words of gratitude but to show it on the field. Today was a perfect night, perfect... people enjoyed it, not only Nacional fans but the fans of Uruguayan football enjoyed having a player who comes from Europe with the mentality that he is still active. Thanks for the love since I arrived until I am leaving today.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez hit eight goals through 16 appearances for Nacional, with it always part of his plan to return to Montevideo after spending time in Europe with Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SUAREZ? A global gathering in Qatar is next on the agenda for Suarez, but a big decision on his domestic future also needs to be made as he mulls over the merits of heading to America for a spell in MLS.