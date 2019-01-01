MLS Review: Rooney's D.C. United career ends with rout as Atlanta keep title defense alive

The English forward was helpless as his side suffered a 5-1 defeat after extra time in the opening round of the postseason

Wayne Rooney departed after were thrashed by in extra time of their playoff clash, while defending champions advanced with a win of their own

-bound Rooney was helpless as D.C. suffered a 5-1 defeat to Toronto after extra time in the opening round of the MLS postseason on Saturday.

Former and captain Rooney agreed a player-coach role with Championship outfit Derby in August, ahead of his January return to England.

But Rooney's D.C, and MLS farewell did not go according to plan after his team conceded four extra-time goals to Toronto at BMO Field.

A dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser from DC's Lucas Rodriguez had forced extra time after cancelling out Marco Delgado's first-half opener.

However, Toronto erupted in extra time as Jonathan Osorio scored a brace while Richie Laryea and Nick DeLeon were also on target in the first additional period.

Toronto – MLS Cup champions in 2017 – will now face in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Atlanta's hopes of claiming back-to-back MLS titles remain on track after edging the 1-0.

Franco Escobar settled the contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where his 70th-minute goal guided Frank de Boer's side to the Eastern Conference semis to play the winner of the versus the , which is set for Sunday.

Elsewhere, the survived a seven-goal thriller as they prevailed 4-3 against Dallas after extra time.

A Jordan Morris hat-trick, completed in the 113th minute, sent the Sounders through to the next round, with the U.S. national team's third goal coming in extra time to seal the victory.

The Sounders will meet in the Western Conference semi-finals after their late 2-1 win over .

An 87th-minute goal from Jefferson Savarino sealed the win for RSL, who were able to take down last season's Western Conference champions in snowy conditions in Utah.

On Sunday, the Red Bulls will visit the Union while will host Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the for the right to face in the Western Conference semi-finals.