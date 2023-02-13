MLS on Apple TV in 2023: Cost, Season Pass subscription deals & how to stream games live

Major League Soccer returns on February 25 and will be exclusive to Apple TV

Apple TV is now officially the new home of Major League Soccer in the USA.

As soccer grows in popularity across the United States, Apple has inked a deal that will see them become the exclusive home of MLS action for the next 10 years. MLS Season Pass holders will be granted access to all live MLS regular-season matches, as well as the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup.

Each MLS match broadcast will feature a pregame and postgame show. Gamedays will also have a live five-hour show covering all of the action from the first matches on the East Coast through to the final whistle on the West Coast.

Start your MLS Season Pass subscription today.

How much does an Apple TV MLS Season Pass cost?

MLS Season Pass subscriptions will cost $14.99 per month. Annual passes are priced at $99.

Apple TV+ subscribers, meanwhile, can gain access to the MLS Season Pass for the discounted price of $12.99 or $79.

Apple TV’s Family Sharing feature also enables access for up to six family members with their own Apple ID and password. Additional perks include dedicated club pages which provide "a more personalised experience throughout the Apple TV app".

Go to tv.apple.com now to start your subscription.

What is the upcoming Apple TV MLS schedule?

The 2023 MLS regular season starts on February 25. Nashville and New York City kick things off on the "MLS is back" weekend, with other highlights including 'El Trafico' between LA Galaxy and LAFC.

A full list of the opening weekend fixtures are shown below. Kick-off times are Eastern Time.

Date Match Kick-off time Feb 25, 2023 Nashville vs New York City 4:30pm ET Feb 25, 2023 Philadelphia vs Columbus 7:30pm ET Feb 25, 2023 Cincinnati vs Houston Dynamo 7:30pm ET Feb 25, 2023 Atlanta United vs San Jose 7:30pm ET Feb 25, 2023 Charlotte vs New England 7:30pm ET Feb 25, 2023 Orlando City vs NY Red Bulls 7:30pm ET Feb 25, 2023 DC United vs Toronto 7:30pm ET Feb 25, 2023 Inter Miami vs Montreal 7:30pm ET Feb 25, 2023 Austin vs St Louis 8:30pm ET Feb 25, 2023 FC Dallas vs Minnesota 8:30pm ET Feb 25, 2023 LA Galaxy vs LAFC 9:30pm ET Feb 25, 2023 Vancouver vs Real Salt Lake 10:30pm ET Feb 25, 2023 Portland vs Sporting KC 10:30pm ET Feb 26, 2023 Seattle Sounders vs Colorado 8pm ET

How do I access Apple TV?

Apple TV is an app and, as such, subscribers will be able to login to the action live on all Apple devices, Smart TVs, streaming devices like the Amazon Firestick and Google Chromecast, set-top boxes and games consoles.

Subscribers will also be able to access MLS soccer on the web by going to tv.apple.com.

Apple TV MLS announcers & commentators

A host of well known MLS figures will feature as announcers, commentators and pundits on the Apple TV MLS Season Pass service, with coverage available in English, Spanish and French.

Among those who will be involved are:

Game analysts

Taylor Twellman

Kyndra de St Aubin

Maurice Edu

Lori Lindsey

Marcelo Balboa

Sebastian Le Toux

Bradley Wright-Phillips

Sacha Kljestan

Diego Valeri

Programme hosts

Liam McHugh

Jillian Sakovits

Tony Cherchi

Play-by-play commentary

Max Bretos

Steve Cangialosi

Pablo Ramirez

Frederic Lord

Jake Zivin

Read more about Apple TV's MLS announcers here.

