MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal: Tickets, prices, date & everything you need to know

Arsenal face an MLS All-Stars team as part of their 2023-24 pre-season preparations - here's how to see it live

From exciting kit launches to transfer rumours, fans are already looking ahead to the 2023-24 campaign. But, with a summer break starting for clubs, teams will be kicking off their preparations for next season with pre-season friendlies soon. There are already some tasty fixtures on the cards, including Manchester United vs Wrexham in San Diego.

For Arsenal, though, it's going to be a trip to Washington D.C to face an MLS All-Stars team, which will be managed by DC United manager and ex-Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney. It promises to be a clash between the best players that the MLS has to offer versus one of the top teams in the Premier League.

Speaking about the fixture, Mikel Arteta said: "It’s great that we’re playing against the MLS All-Stars in Washington D.C. in July. Our US tour last summer was very good preparation for the season, and we’re looking forward to once again visiting our amazing supporters in the US. The match against the MLS All-Stars will be a good test ahead of the 2023-24 season."

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to get tickets for the game, how much it will cost, when it is, where and more.

When is MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal? Date and kick-off time

Date: July 19, 2023 Kick-off: 7pm GMT / 3pm ET Venue: Audi Field, Washington D.C.

The friendly game between the MLS All-Stars and Arsenal will take place on July 19, 2023. Kick-off is at 7pm GMT (3pm ET).

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal tickets, prices and where to buy

Tickets for the MLS All-Stars versus Arsenal game are currently available through Ticketmaster.

Prices for the tickets range between $225 and $8,500.

Where is MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal being played?

MLS All-Stars versus Arsenal will take place at the Audi Field Stadium, in Washington D.C.

The Audi Field Stadium is the home of the district's MLS team - D.C United, as well as Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League. It's also the home ground of the American Football side DC Defenders in the XFL.

Its capacity is 20,000 seats.

Will MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal be on TV?

If you can't make it to watch the game in person, don't worry because it will be available to stream live. The MLS All-stars game against Arsenal will be available to watch on the Apple TV app with an MLS Season Pass.