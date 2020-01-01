Mkwasa: Yanga SC to use friendly against KMC to bring back winning mentality

The Jangwani Street-based giants says they will use the friendly to gauge their players and fight to return a winning mentality

Young Africans (Yanga SC) assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa has revealed they will use the friendly against KMC to bring back a winning mentality ahead of the Mainland 's resumption.

The Jangwani Street-based giants will come up against fellow top-flight side in a build-up contest at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

“I know it will be a tough match since [KMC] are among the good sides in the league but we are well prepared to win and bring back winning mentality to players,” Mkwasa is quoted by Daily News.

More teams

“It will give us an opportunity to see the balance of the team and where we should fix the problems before heading to the battlefield next week.”

Mkwasa further revealed his side is ready to navigate the congested fixtures when the season resumes, saying they have a huge squad to pick from and hence can rotate.

“As you know, we gave individual training sessions to be accomplished by players at their own homes when the league was suspended but that is not enough to make them fit for competitive games that is why we thought of playing friendly encounters to assess the players,” Mkwasa continued.

“We also need to get prepared with the many fixtures coming up and know how to rotate the squad, and this friendly will help us a lot.”

Mkwasa, who is standing in for head coach Luc Eymael, also confirmed most of the players in the squad had shown great improvement ahead of the league resumption.

“Our aim is to continue doing well in the league and ascend to the top positions of the table since we are preparing to win and not to lose games,” Mkwasa added.

Article continues below

He, however, confirmed four players - David Molinga, Yikpe Gislain, Said Makapu, and Patrick Sibomana – had gained weight while in lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, but assured they were working on the problem.

Yanga will start their remaining league matches with an away match against Mwadui FC on July 13 at Kambarage Stadium. Yanga have already given up on the chase for the title as they lie 20 points behind table-toppers and rivals Simba SC.

However, they still have a chance to win the where they are in the quarter-finals.