Mkwasa set to lead Yanga SC in the absence of Eymael

The 60-year-old tactician has revealed he will not make it back to Tanzania in time to coach Wananchi for the league's restart

Yanga SC will rely on Boniface Mkwasa to help the team get in shape ahead of the league resumption from June 1.

The Mainland League was suspended in mid-March owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, but President John Pombe Magufuli gave the green light to resume at the beginning of June.



Wananchi head coach Luc Eymael, currently in , confirmed it will be difficult for him to make it back to Tanzania owing to various travel restrictions.

"Even if I manage to get out of the country, getting to Dar es Salaam will not be easy," the 60-year-old told Mwanaspoti.

"I will also have to pass through other countries on my way to Tanzania which will be expensive on my side."

The 27-time league champions are set to return to training on Tuesday and Mkwasa has revealed everything is ready.

"The preparations have been going on well, the training field has also been fumigated and all the equipment on it. We are waiting for instructions from Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), League Board and the government," Mkwasa told the same publication.

"It is important to ensure players are of sound health to ensure they compete effectively."

The caretaker coach has also insisted the Jangwani side will be targeting maximum points from the remaining matches to finish the league as high as possible.

"We are in the third position behind Simba SC and Azam who have played one game more, our target is to push for maximum points in the remaining 11 games to finish as high as possible on the league table," he continued.

"Our training will start on Tuesday but the program will highly depend on the timeline given as well as the entire program by the management."

Eymael had stated in an earlier interview that the team is targeting the since the league is way beyond them, considering they are 20 points behind leaders Simba SC.

"It is impossible to win the league, if we win the league it will be a big miracle, the gap [between Yanga and Simba] was too big when I arrived and we cannot be champions this season," Eymael told Goal.

"Our focus now is to make sure we finish on the best position and that can be possible, especially finish in the second place behind Simba."

Yanga are still chasing the domestic cup as they are among the teams in the Round of 16 and Eymael is confident they can win the competition.

"The cup is our target, to win a trophy is our target and we will do our best to make sure we are crowned champions of the domestic cup, for sure we will fight as it also gives us a ticket to continental football next season," the coach said at the time.