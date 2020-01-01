Mkwasa: Sacked Yanga SC coach Eymael was arrogant and used abusive language

The Timu Ya Wananchi assistant now claims the Belgian regularly used abusive language with players and technical staff members

Young Africans (Yanga SC) assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa has waded into the saga surrounding the sacking of Luc Eymael stating the coach was ‘very arrogant and disrespectful’.

The 60-year-old Belgian coach was shown the exit door by the Jangwani Street-based giants after a video of him allegedly making demeaning comments about Tanzanians and especially Timu Ya Wananchi supporters leaked to the public.

Mkwasa, who worked under the former AFC coach, has now revealed his sacking was long overdue because they had endured tough times working under him as he was very abusive.

“Abusive language was part of his [Eymael] life, those things were not known outside but I think everyone has figured out what kind of a person he was,” Mkwasa is quoted by Daily News.

With three matches remaining to the end of the season, Mkwasa fell out with Eymael, a move that forced him to miss subsequent matches in the Mainland against Mtibwa Sugar in Morogoro and Lipuli FC Iringa.

Mkwasa has now admitted he indeed, had issues with the Belgian trainer because he could not listen to their advice and regularly used abusive language against them.

“For the interest of the club and to avoid causing uncertainties, I chose to step aside and let them go to honour the two matches. That is how it was,” Mkwasa continued.

Mkwasa went further to support the decision by the club to fire Eymael insisting he even used abusive language to players during training sessions but nobody could bring it out to the public domain while the coach was still in place.

“Even during games, he used to insult players as well as match officials, and on several occasions, we were preventing him to do that in order to save him from being fined,” Mkwasa explained.

“Football is always a fair game as such; There was no need for him to insult players, Yanga fans, and the whole public. My contract with Yanga is due to end next month and thereafter, I will decide which way to go but now, I cannot accept to work as an assistant coach.

“Initially, I agreed to work as an assistant because I wanted to learn other coaching tactics from him but later, I realised that I made a bad decision, otherwise, I could have just stayed at home had I known his behavior.”

In a previous interview with Goal, Eymael has, however, defended himself from the racist allegations claiming he has never been a racist and never will be.

“I am not a racist, and you know that very well,” Eymael told Goal. “I have coached in Africa for the last ten years and my record is there to speak for itself, I have never gone to the extent of being a racist because I am not a racist.

“I don’t want to dwell on what happened, because it already happened, I apologised immediately to Yanga fans and Tanzanian people because of the comments and now it is time to move on.

“You can see even some players from Yanga are supporting me, even those I worked with in are behind me, because they know I am not a racist, this issue has been too much for me now, and gone too far, it is even destroying my family and kids.

“I don’t want to talk anything about it anymore.”

Eymael has previously worked in , , , and .