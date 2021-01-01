Mkwasa: Ruvu Shooting sets target for Tanzania Mainland League campaign

The veteran tactician concedes the second round will be tough but his charges will battle to realize their objective

Ruvu Shooting head coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa has set a target of a top-four finish in the Tanzania Mainland League by the end of the ongoing campaign.

The administrative charges have been inconsistent so far and are in the sixth position after 24 matches.

With the league currently on a break, the tactician believes there is an opportunity for his team to rectify the mistakes they have been making.

"It is a fact we have been inconsistent in the league because we have been winning a game and losing two which is not a good trend," Mkwasa said as quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"During this break, we will be focusing on where we have been making mistakes and rectify. We want to be at our best after resuming; the main objective is to win as many games in the league and ensure we finish in the top four."

However, the experienced tactician conceded it is not going to be easy considering the fact that every team is giving the best to achieve their targets.

"There are some teams battling to ensure they are out of the relegation zone," Mkwasa continued.

"We also have teams fighting for the league title and others aiming at finishing in certain positions. It is for these reasons that the second round is definitely going to be tougher but we are going to give our best."

The Tanzania Football Federation announced the suspension of football in the country after the demise of President John Pombe Magufuli.

The leader, according to his successor Samia Suluhu, succumbed to heart conditions at a hospital in Dar es Salaam on March 17. He won re-election into the office for a second five-year term during the October 2020 general elections.

"The [TFF] has suspended all the league matches for two weeks," read a statement obtained by Goal on Friday, March 19.

Article continues below

"The decision has been made to allow everyone to join all the Tanzanians in grieving the demise of the Republic of Tanzania President, the late John Pombe Magufuli.

"All TFF members are urged to abide by the directive."

The fallen leader is expected to be buried on Thursday, March 25.