Mkwasa, Manyika leave as Yanga SC reshuffle technical bench

The development follows a similar exercise that was carried out on the playing unit so far which saw 14 players axed

Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) have continued with their reshuffle as the club has let go of key members of the technical bench.

First assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa and goalkeeping coach Peter Manyika are the latest to end their association with the Dar es Salaam-based club.

Mkwasa and Manyika’s exits follow the recent decision to part ways with 14 players that included captain Papy Tshishimbi and last season’s top scorer David Molinga.

The team had also sacked head coach Luc Eymael, who had been with them for just half a season, for demeaning comments he made towards their fans and the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF).

“The reshuffle means our assistant coach [Boniface] Mkwasa will leave because his contract has ended and we have jointly agreed he is going to leave the club,” Yanga’s Competitions Committee’s chair Dominic Albinus told Mwanaspoti.

“Goalkeeping coach [Peter] Manyika will also leave but our team manager Abeid Mziba and kits manager Fred Mbuna will exchange roles in the team.

“The club would like to thank and appreciate them [Mkwasa and Manyika] for the services they rendered for us during their period of service.

“They are still part of the Yanga family but because of one or more reasons as I have already explained, we arrived at the joint decision.”

The reshuffle means the current composition of Yanga consists of just foreigners as Manyika and Mkwasa were the only Tanzanians.

“In the senior team, we will continue to have Reidoh Berdien and Fareed Cassim as our assistant fitness coach and the team doctor respectively,” added Albinus.

“The duo will work with the new head coach and the technical bench that we are going to unveil soon.”

The two who have been retained are South Africans.

Yanga have been the busiest Mainland side since TFF opened the transfer window on August 1.

They have so far signed highly-rated defender Bakari Mwmanyeto, left-back Yassin Mustapha, striker Waziri Junior and midfielder Peter Zawadi Mauya.

Yanga finished a distant second to Kariakoo arch-rivals Simba SC and their new signings together with the expected new technical bench is a suggestion they are building and hoping for a better 2020/21 campaign.

Next season will start on September 6.