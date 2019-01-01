Mkwasa impressed by Yanga SC's display against JKT Tanzania

The caretaker coach was impressed by his charges following Saturday's league win

Yanga SC interim coach Boniface Mkwasa has lauded his players after a hard-fought 3-2 win against JKT in the Mainland League.

Patrick Sibomana, Juma Balinya and David Molinga scored for the former champions with Adam Adam and Daniel Lyanga scoring consolations for JKT. The caretaker coach admits it was a tough game and has hailed their opponents for their tactics.

"It was a tough game and this was made possible because JKT Tanzania have talented players who are not afraid to press hard, and that is what exactly happened in the second half," Mkwasa is quoted by Daily News.

"We played against a good team, put them under pressure and overall we were better. The fighting spirit was there and the players gave their best. The only negative thing for us was the failure to take the chances we created."

The mentor has explained the late tactics by the technical bench.

"In the last stage [of the match], we were highly exposed and I was compelled to add power in midfield to ease pressure on the defenders," Mkwasa concluded.

Yanga are aiming at winning the league this season.