Mkwasa defends Molinga after Zahera called him 'overweight'

The striker was forced to take extra training sessions by the former coach who had deemed him not fit enough

Boniface Mkwasa has hinted at bringing back striker David Molinga into Yanga SC's first team after he was frozen out by Mwinyi Zahera.

Molinga, who partly missed previous engagements for the club due to injuries enjoyed little playtime under the sacked Zahera, who claimed the Congolese striker was overweight.

But the interim tactician has hinted at fielding the forward regularly as long as he remains at the helm of Yanga.

“Players differ in performance such that you can have a player who looks overweight but tactically good on the pitch. I do not judge them [players] on looks but on how they perform on the pitch,” Mkwasa told Daily News.

The Tanzanian coach also revealed he will use a strong side against Coastal Union in a friendly match set to be played at Uhuru National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

“After we played against Ndanda FC and managed to emerge winners with a 1-0 score, the performance from players in the training has been improving. We want to use the friendly match to get the real rhythm of the team,” he added.

“I will use the real squad for the friendly match because it will help us get good chemistry among the players in an effort to help us do well in the league.”

Mkwasa explained what role he will play in as far as the upcoming transfer window is concerned.

“What I will do is to recommend to management specific areas which will need appropriate action to be taken around,” he concluded.

The Mwananchi team has played just five matches where they have picked up 10 points and sit 15th on the Vodacom (VPL) table.