Mkude’s mother gutted after Simba SC's decision to mentally test her son

The 28-year-old is in trouble with his Msimbazi giants’ bosses for misconduct and was referred to the disciplinary committee

The mother of Simba SC midfielder Jonas Mkude, Grace Shimba, has voiced her displeasure with the club for the decision they took to order her son to undergo a medical check-up after he allegedly skipped training sessions.

The Tanzania international was suspended by the club after they returned from South Africa where they played against Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League, and he was summoned by the disciplinary committee, who postponed making a ruling until a medical examination was done.

However, Goal exclusively reported that the 28-year-old refused to attend the medical examination and was instead, waiting for the club to decide his future.

The move has irked his mother who said she was hurt to learn what the club had done to her son.

What has been said?

“It has hurt me a lot because I gave birth to Jonas [Mkude] in his right mind and I have seen what is going on social media talking bad about my son but I have nothing to do,” Shimba said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“My gut is cutting because I have been carrying it for nine months in my womb. I gave birth to him alive, he should also ask God to take care of him, you know I can’t interfere in his career but it has touched me about the club’s decision.”

Shimba has, however, urged her son to emain calm as the case is being handled and asked him to stay away from anything being discussed on social media.

“Wait for the decisions with the club, that’s why I said I can’t interfere with it, he should also keep quiet and not talk to everyone,” Shimba continued.

What did Simba statement say?

On sending him to hospital, Simba's disciplinary committee, chaired by Seleman Kova, said in a statement obtained by Goal: “After two reported accounts of indiscipline against Jonas [Mkude] regarding his absence from training on May 18, the disciplinary committee met over the same.

“It heard the evidence presented by the club led by Michael Mhina while Mkude’s side was led by Tumaini Mfinanga.

Article continues below

“After extensive consultation, it was realized the accusations against Mkude have been recurring, and in initial situations, he had been found guilty of the offenses leveled against him.

“The disciplinary committee decided to deal with the issue differently to ensure an amicable solution is reached. As a result, a ruling has been postponed until a medical examination is done. After the examination, the committee will submit its ruling.”

Mkude started playing for Simba's first team in the 2011 season.